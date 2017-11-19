Rinne helps Predators beat Avalanche

NASHVILLE -- Pekka Rinne turned aside 29 shots to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night.

The Avalanche had plenty of chances, but they couldn’t convert on any of their seven power play chances. The Predators, meanwhile, scored twice when they had a man advantage, including their first chance of the game.

Craig Smith poked a loose puck past Semyon Varlamov right in front of the net with 34.7 seconds left left in the opening period to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Smith’s seventh goal of the season not only gave the Predators the lead, it came after Nashville’s other special teams’ unit played spectacularly for more than half of the first period.

Colorado spent 10:50 with the man advantage, thanks partially to two Predators bench penalties for too many men on the ice. The Avalanche also got a five-minute power play after Austin Watson received a game misconduct penalty for boarding Dominic Toninato.

Colorado entered the game with the league’s ninth-best power play unit (21.7 percent). However, the unit has struggled mightily on the road and has five goals in 43 chances.

Nashville blew the game open midway through the second period by scoring twice in a span of 87 seconds.

Colton Sissons got his third goal of the year with 10:49 left after redirecting Roman Josi’s pass from the right side of the net.

Shortly after that Anthony Bitetto made it 3-0 with his first of the season on a slap shot from just above the left faceoff circle.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson added goals in the third period to make it a 5-0 game. Ekholm has goals in three straight games.

Colorado avoided its second shutout of the season thanks to goals by Andrei Mironov and J.T. Compher in the final 4:37

NOTES: By giving up a late goal, Nashville G Pekka Rinne remains tied with Mikkaa Kiprusoff for the most shutouts by a Finnish-born goalie with 44. ... By posting a season-best two assists, Nashville D Roman Josi extended his points streak to three games. ... Colorado scratched D Chris Bigras and LW Gabriel Bourque. ... Nashville scratched LW Pontus Aberg. ... Colorado C Dominic Toninato played 10:20 in his NHL debut after being called up Friday. He was called up a day after Vladislav Kamenev broke his arm in Colorado debut Thursday. ... Colorado D Andrei Mironov posted a season-best two points with a goal and an assist.