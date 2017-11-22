Shore helps Stars slay Habs

DALLAS -- Devin Shore and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist, and Ben Bishop stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at American Airlines Center.

Jason Spezza also scored for Dallas (11-9-1), which improved to 8-2-0 at home.

Brendan Gallagher had the lone goal for Montreal (8-12-2), which lost its fourth straight.

Following a scoreless opening period, Gallagher gave the visitors the lead when he scored his ninth goal of the season off a rebound with 7:56 remaining in the middle frame and Montreal on the power play. Bishop turned away Charles Hudon’s one-timed slap shot from the high slot, but Gallagher alertly poked the puck across the line.

Dallas responded with two unanswered within 59 seconds to lead 2-1 after 40 minutes. With 1:38 remaining in the second, Shore scored his second of the season off the rush from the left circle after receiving a great pass from John Klingberg in transition.

Spezza then gave the Stars their first lead when he scored his third goal of the season off a rebound 39 seconds before the second intermission. Charlie Lindgren, who stopped 26 of 28 shots, turned away Seguin’s initial shot, but Spezza scored after the puck deflected off the near post before going in.

The Stars could have scored three times in the second, but Seguin’s wrist shot on a breakaway with 6:19 remaining went wide left of the Montreal goal.

Lindgren left the ice with 1:45 remaining, but even with the extra attacker, the Canadiens were unable to find the equalizer. Lindgren briefly returned to the crease with 1:20 remaining but left a second time with 1:00 remaining.

Seguin added an empty-net goal on his backhand with 27 seconds to go, his ninth goal of the season.

NOTES: The Canadiens scratched C Byron Froese, and D Shea Weber (lower body) was a late scratch. ... The Stars scratched D Julius Honka, who was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday, C Martin Hanzal (hand) and G Kari Lehtonen (personal reasons). Lehtonen and his wife welcomed their first child, a son, Remi, earlier this week. ... Canadiens D Jordie Benn, who spent six seasons in Dallas, was honored during the first television timeout of the opening period. Benn, the older brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn, received a rousing ovation, after which he waved to the crowd. Benn’s parents, Heather and Randy, were in attendance.