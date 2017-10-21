Preview: Predators at Rangers

The Nashville Predators have turned things around with defense after a rough start to the season and look to extend their point streak to six games when they visit the struggling New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. The Predators allowed 13 goals while losing two of the first three games of the season, but limited their last four opponents to a total of four tallies after a 1-0 victory at Philadelphia on Thursday.

“After the first two, three games, I think that was the main thing, to play tighter as a team and make good decisions,” Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne told reporters. “By no means are we a defensive team. I think we play a fast game and play up and down the ice, but as a five-man unit.” The Predators will need more of the same against the hungry Rangers, who are winless in their last five games after dropping the last two in extra time. New York is permitting 3.63 goals and scoring 2.50 per contest (seven in the last two) while getting off to the worst start (1-5-2) since 1959-60. “Like (coach Alain Vigneault) told the group, we have two choices here: To feel sorry for ourselves or go out and really try to make the most of the situation,” Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist told reporters. “It’s a good thing the games are coming fast here.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (4-2-1): Colton Sissons had the only goal Thursday for his second of the season and Rinne made 28 saves after giving up five goals to the same Philadelphia team in the last meeting on Oct. 10. Filip Forsberg tops the team with five goals and nine points while linemate Ryan Johansen boasts four assists but has yet to hit the back of the net with only 10 shots. Nashville was scoreless on two tries with the man advantage Thursday, but is 8-for-30 overall on the power play with Forsberg collecting half the goals and veteran Scott Hartnell notching a pair.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (1-5-2): Center Mika Zibanejad is the only player to score more than two goals (five) and left wing Chris Kreider is still looking for his first while power forward Rick Nash has only one despite a team-high 34 shots. The Rangers will also need to start getting some production from forward Jimmy Vesey, who has yet to post a point in eight games with 16 shots. Lundqvist has done his best to keep his team in games, turning aside all 17 shots in the third period and overtime Thursday to allow his team to rally for a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders.

OVERTIME

1. New York D Kevin Shattenkirk has a point in three straight games to share the overall team lead with seven.

2. Nashville D Yannick Weber (upper-body) is reportedly close to returning to the lineup.

3. The Rangers won both meetings by one goal last season - one in a shootout - and four of the past five.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Predators 3