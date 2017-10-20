Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

C Colton Sissons scored at 3:49 of the third period in Thursday’s 1-0 victory in Philadelphia. Sissons scored after D Andrew MacDonald gambled in the Flyers’ offensive zone. Kevin Fiala set up Sissons’s second goal of the season with a cross-ice feed. “I got a step on (MacDonald) and Fiala made a beautiful saucer pass right on my blade and I put it where I wanted it,” Sissons said.

D Yannick Weber missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury Thursday but participated in Nashville’s optional morning skate.

G Pekka Rinne made 28 saves in Thursday’s 1-0 victory in Philadelphia. Rinne (4-1-1) earned his first shutout of the season and the 44th of his 12-year career. His biggest stop came with just under four minutes remaining in the game when he flashed his left pad to deny Sean Couturier from the slot. “I was able to get my hand on the shot,” Rinne said. “If he puts it under the bar I don’t have a chance. But any time a goalie gets a shutout it’s a compliment to his teammates. I was able to see the puck for the most part and make the saves.”