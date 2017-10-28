Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

D Samuel Girard returned to the ice on Friday night against the Blackhawks after sitting out the previous four games in a row.

C Calle Jarnkrok scored Friday night as the Predators avenged an overtime loss to the Blackhawks two weeks earlier.

RW Craig Smith scored his 100th career goal in the second period to break a tie and lift the Predators to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Smith put the Predators on top 2-1 with a power-play goal with 8:58 remaining in the second period. Colton Sissons parked in front of the crease to screen Crawford on the shot. “It was a great screen,” Smith said. “He really took the eyes away.”

G Pekka Rinne set a season high with 43 saves to help the Predators stave off the Blackhawks on Friday night. “It feels great,” Rinne said. “Big division game, big two points. We were able to hang in there, and from the second period on, I thought we played pretty well. We weren’t physical in the first, and from then on, I thought we started playing the body a little bit more. That always gets everybody going.”