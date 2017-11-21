Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

LW Kevin Fiala scored the first goal of the night at 3:31 of the first period. It came on a delayed penalty that was a de facto 6-on-5.

C Frederick Gaudreau was the Predators’ only scratch.

C Ryan Johansen took a pass from Filip Forsberg in the slot and zipped a wrister over Connor Hellebuyck’s glove to snap the tie and pick up his 300th NHL point.

D Mattias Ekholm’s power-play goal in the last minute of the second period gave him markers in four straight games and capped a three-goal outburst in the period that gave the Predators control in a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena.

G Pekka Rinne (11-3-2) stopped 32 shots for the Predators.

C Kyke Turris was responsible for Nashville’s first man-advantage goal Monday night, scalding a one-timer by Connor Hellebuyck at 11:32 of the second period off a Roman Josi feed.