FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Democrats flex muscles as Congress confronts shutdown
Politics
Democrats flex muscles as Congress confronts shutdown
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Technology
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Hundreds of homes destroyed by California wildfire
U.S.
Hundreds of homes destroyed by California wildfire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 6, 2017 / 5:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Kevin Fiala notced a goal and an assist Monday in the Predators’ 5-3 win over the Bruins.

C Ryan Johansen (upper-body injury) missed a game for the first time this season Monday night. He was hurt in the second period of a 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim on Saturday and didn’t play the last 33-plus minutes that evening.

C Craig Smith had two first-period goals and added an assist Monday in the Predators’ 5-3 win over the Bruins.

LW Filip Forsberg scored on a breakaway just 34 seconds after coach Peter Laviolette’s timeout, and Nashville buttoned things up from there to close out a 5-3 win over the Bruins on Monday. D Roman Josi sprung Forsberg for a breakaway with a pass through the neutral zone. Forsberg beat G Tuukka Rask with a wrister to the glove side, his 14th goal of the season, at 6:22 to restore a two-goal advantage.

D Yannick Weber (lower-body injury) drew back into the lineup after missing 10 games. He finished with an even rating in 10:47 of ice time Monday against Boston.

G Pekka Rinne (16-4-2) stopped 37 of 40 shots to earn the win as Nashville beat Boston 5-3 on Monday.

C Kyle Turris was credited with two assists Monday in the Predators’ 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.