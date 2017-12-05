Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

C Kevin Fiala notced a goal and an assist Monday in the Predators’ 5-3 win over the Bruins.

C Ryan Johansen (upper-body injury) missed a game for the first time this season Monday night. He was hurt in the second period of a 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim on Saturday and didn’t play the last 33-plus minutes that evening.

C Craig Smith had two first-period goals and added an assist Monday in the Predators’ 5-3 win over the Bruins.

LW Filip Forsberg scored on a breakaway just 34 seconds after coach Peter Laviolette’s timeout, and Nashville buttoned things up from there to close out a 5-3 win over the Bruins on Monday. D Roman Josi sprung Forsberg for a breakaway with a pass through the neutral zone. Forsberg beat G Tuukka Rask with a wrister to the glove side, his 14th goal of the season, at 6:22 to restore a two-goal advantage.

D Yannick Weber (lower-body injury) drew back into the lineup after missing 10 games. He finished with an even rating in 10:47 of ice time Monday against Boston.

G Pekka Rinne (16-4-2) stopped 37 of 40 shots to earn the win as Nashville beat Boston 5-3 on Monday.

C Kyle Turris was credited with two assists Monday in the Predators’ 5-3 win over the Bruins.