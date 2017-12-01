Sedin reaches milestone in Canucks’ win over Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It couldn’t have happened any other way for Daniel Sedin.

After logging an assist when twin brother Henrik Sedin scored a goal last year for his 1,000th NHL point, Daniel reached the four-figure club with some help from Henrik.

Daniel Sedin’s power-play goal at 10:22 of the third period was his 1,000th career point, and it kick-started a Vancouver Canucks comeback that netted a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Given time and space to maneuver the puck into the slot after Brock Boeser’s pass, Sedin fired a wrister that hit Viktor Arvidsson’s stick and caromed off both of Pekka Rinne’s pads before trickling over the goal line and evening the score at 3.

Henrik Sedin drew the secondary assist, his 1,034th NHL point.

“It’s been special playing on the same team with him for so long,” Daniel Sedin said. “It feels good.”

It felt better because Vancouver (12-10-4) was able to tack on a much-needed win to Sedin’s special night. Boeser, whose three-point night went almost under the radar because of the milestone, put the Canucks ahead to stay with his second goal of the night at 14:08.

Nikolay Goldobin set up Boeser with a pass from the left wing and Boeser deked to his backhand before lifting a wrister into the top right corner for his 13th goal, doing nothing to hurt his early-season Calder Trophy candidacy.

Loui Eriksson tacked on his second goal of the night, an empty-netter that survived a challenge for offsides, at 19:03 as the Canucks snapped a three-game losing streak and finished their six-game road trip at 3-2-1.

It was the win that was most pleasing to Daniel Sedin, who had his third multi-point game of the trip.

“That’s a really good team over there,” he said of Nashville. “They don’t have any weak spots. It’s been an up-and-down trip and we’ve been looking for consistency.”

The Predators (15-7-3) had displayed the consistency for which the Canucks have sought during November, picking up points in 11 of their previous 12 games. And after a sluggish first period, it appeared they would get in position for two more points during a run-and-gun second period.

Craig Smith started the scoring with his ninth goal, going around Boeser and beating Anders Nilsson with a backhander at 2:42. Boeser answered 12 seconds later with a wrister, but Filip Forsberg made it 2-1 Nashville on the power play at 4:31, giving it a franchise-record man-advantage goal in 12 straight home games.

Eriksson’s rebound goal at 14:11 evened the score, but Nick Bonino put the Predators ahead when he poked the puck past Nilsson while on his knees behind the net at 16:45.

Nashville created chances to take a two-goal lead in the first 10 minutes of the third period, but Nilsson (6-2-1) came up with two clutch stops on Forsberg. Those were the best of Nilsson’s 29 saves, and they gave the Canucks an opportunity to rally.

“There were chances when we were up 3-2, and they just didn’t go in for us,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought we lost our structure defensively, and we need to play better defense.”

Defenseman Roman Josi said, “We definitely gave them too many odd-man chances. That just can’t happen. We gave them too many good chances.”

Rinne (14-4-2) stopped 27 shots but couldn’t rescue Nashville from another troublesome third period. Overshadowed by the team’s 10-3-1 November record was that they have allowed 14 third-period goals in the last eight games.

This one bit them, thanks in part to Sedin’s memorable evening.

“It was great to see him get it in a win,” Vancouver coach Travis Green said. “He’s a special player.”

NOTES: Vancouver RW Derek Dorsett was forced to retire from the NHL due to concerns about his surgically-repaired neck. Dorsett, who had seven goals and two assists in 20 games this season, scored 51 goals and 127 points in 515 career games. ... Nashville recalled G Anders Lindback from its AHL affiliate in Milwaukee and sent G Juuse Saros down to get some game action. ... The Canucks scratched C Alexander Burmistrov and D Alex Biega. ... Predators scratches were LWs Pontus Aberg and Cody McLeod.