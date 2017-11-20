Preview: Jets at Predators

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to extend their winning streak to five contests without one of their top defensemen as they begin a four-game road trip Monday against the Nashville Predators. Winnipeg will be missing Toby Enstrom for up to eight weeks due to a lower-body injury, which he suffered in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over New Jersey.

The 33-year-old Swede’s offensive production has steadily decreased since he recorded a career-high 51 points during the franchise’s final season in Atlanta in 2010-11, but he remains a key figure on the Jets’ blue line. “He’s been great all year, and anytime you lose a guy who eats up a lot of minutes like him, it’s going to be tough,” Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler told the team’s website. Nashville seeks its fourth straight win at Bridgestone Arena as it continues a three-game homestand. The Predators also posted a 5-2 home victory on Saturday, rolling past Colorado as defenseman Mattias Ekholm extended his goal-scoring streak to three games after tallying just once in his first 16 contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE JETS (12-4-3): Winnipeg scored all five of its goals in Saturday’s win in a 12 1/2-minute span in the second period as it completed a perfect three-game homestand. Connor Hellebuyck has been strong in the crease for the Jets this season, allowing fewer than three goals in 11 of his 14 starts. Patrik Laine is riding an eight-game point streak (six goals, three assists) while Mark Scheifele has collected 16 points over his last 10 contests.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (11-6-2): Filip Forsberg, who leads the team with 20 points, enters Monday with a four-game streak during which he has collected one goal and five assists. The 23-year-old Swede also tops the club with nine tallies but has netted just one over his last eight contests. Craig Smith scored his third goal in four games in the win over the Avalanche and added an assist to become the eighth member of the team to reach double digits in points.

OVERTIME

1. Wheeler leads the Jets with 25 points but has gone six games without a goal.

2. Nashville LW Viktor Arvidsson has landed on the scoresheet in six of his last seven contests, collecting five goals and three assists in that span.

3. To replace Enstrom, Winnipeg recalled D Tucker Poolman from Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Jets 2