Preview: Capitals at Predators

Center Kyle Turris made quite an impression in his Nashville debut and looks for more of the same when the Predators host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in a matchup of two teams on the rise. Turris had a goal and an assist in his first game since being acquired from Ottawa as Nashville beat Pittsburgh 5-4 in a shootout Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory.

Turris, who boasts 11 points in 12 games overall this season, told reporters after his first experience as a Predator in Nashville, “It was a lot of fun. The crowd was real loud and the energy in the building. … it was an exciting game.” The Predators have recorded 16 goals during their winning streak and will have their work cut out for them to continue that offensive roll against Washington, which is 5-1-0 in November and allowed just nine tallies in the past five contests. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (.927 save percentage) is expected to go after his seventh straight victory and has allowed six goals in the past four to be named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week. “Holts is the best player every night for us,” Washington right wing Tom Wilson told reporters after the 2-1 shootout win over Edmonton on Sunday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSN Washington

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (10-7-1): Dmitry Orlov had the only goal for Washington on Sunday and got help from fellow defenseman Madison Bowey, who has fit in nicely on the blueline with five assists and a plus-2 rating. Captain Alex Ovechkin tops the team with 13 goals and shares the lead in points at 19 with linemate Evgeny Kuznetsov, while defenseman John Carlson boasts three multi-point games in the last six outings. Right wing Brett Connolly (concussion) returned to the lineup Sunday and top-four defenseman Matt Niskanen (upper body) has been skating.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (9-5-2): Turris played 21:38 in his first game and his goal already put him ahead of fellow center Ryan Johansen (eight assists) on the scoring list for Nashville as the former fourth overall pick has yet to hit the back of the net. “I think sometimes, especially at the start of the year, I’ve been a little too passive,” Johansen, who signed an eight-year, $64 million contract before the season, told the Tennessean. “I need to find ways to bring pucks to the net more often.” Forward Viktor Arvidsson has posted three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators could get C Nick Bonino (lower body) back in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 14, but F Scott Hartnell (lower body) is likely out.

2. Nashville F Filip Forsberg leads the team with eight goals and 16 points, but has not scored in five games and remains at 99 in his career.

3. The Capitals, who are 5-4-1 on the road, play at Colorado on Thursday and will then host nine of the next 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Capitals 3