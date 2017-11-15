Predators bury Capitals with four-goal second period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Filip Forsberg once again burned the organization that traded him, this time to achieve a milestone.

The Nashville Predators forward scored his 100th career goal as part of his team’s four-goal second period Tuesday night in a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena.

Forsberg snapped a five-game goal-less drought on a wrister that hit off a defender’s skate and skittered by Braden Holtby at 6:45 for his ninth goal. It occurred just 17 seconds after Alex Chiasson tied the score at 2 with a sizzling one-timer for his second goal of the year.

The teams combined for five goals in a 4:52 stretch of the period, with Washington right winger T.J. Oshie netting two. He tipped in a John Carlson point blast to start the streak, then finished it with his ninth of the year off a terrific pass from Chandler Stephenson at 9:21 that drew the Capitals (10-8-1) within 4-3.

But Miikka Salomaki and Mattias Ekholm restored control for Nashville (10-5-2), winners of five in a row. Salomaki ripped a wrister over Holtby’s glove hand at 14:06, and Ekholm blasted a slapper from the point home at 18:00, eight seconds into a power play.

Holtby (10-4-0) allowed a season-high six goals on 25 shots before being replaced for the third period by Philipp Grubauer. Pekka Rinne (9-2-2) picked up his fourth straight win by saving 26 shots.

Craig Smith and Nick Bonino tallied in the first period for the Predators on deflections just under six minutes apart. Bonino’s goal capped the most dominant stretch in a game for Nashville this season. It put 16 straight shots on goal before Washington managed to test Rinne.

Kevin Fiala also got on the scoresheet for the Predators, tipping home Ekholm’s point shot at 9:04 of the second period for his first goal.

The newly-formed line of Smith, center Kyle Turris and Fiala buzzed the zone all night long. They combined for two goals and two assists and created a spate of Grade A chances.

NOTES: Washington D Matt Niskanen, who missed 13 games with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup and skated alongside Dmitry Orlov. ... Nashville C Nick Bonino (ankle) was activated off IR after missing 11 games and played on the fourth line with Cody McLeod and Austin Watson. ... The Predators scratched D Anthony Bitetto. They also placed LW Scott Hartnell and D Yannick Weber on IR with lower-body injuries. Hartnell will be shelved for 3-5 weeks and Weber is out for 2-4 weeks.