Preview: Hurricanes at Islanders

Off to their best start at home in 35 years, the New York Islanders look to continue that run when they host the Metropolitan Division rival Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Islanders are 5-0-2 at Barclays Center this season, but they have not enjoyed much success on their home ice against the Hurricanes.

New York has had four days off since a 5-2 victory at Western Conference-leading St. Louis on Saturday, which followed a 5-0 drubbing in Dallas 24 hours earlier. Yet the Islanders have won only two of their last 10 (2-6-2) at home against Carolina, which is 3-0-1 at Barclays Center. The Hurricanes recently went through a stretch with one win in seven games but they extended their point streak to five with Monday’s 5-1 rout of Dallas. “It’s coming, for sure. No question,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “Now everyone is getting comfortable and we’re getting some results and some wins.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (7-5-4): Finish teammates Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho lit up the scoreboard on the same night that countryman Teemu Selanne was being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Teravainen recorded a natural hat trick -- his first in the NHL -- while Aho notched his first tally of the season and added a pair of assists versus the Stars. “Both very talented players. Both of them have great hands and great vision,” said linemate Jordan Staal, who collected four assists. “I‘m just trying to make some room for them and go to the net hard.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (9-6-2): Although Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss each sport a goals-against average above 3.00, the latter has turned in two straight solid efforts, including a 35-save performance in St. Louis. “Thomas in the past two weeks has started to gain momentum,” coach Doug Weight said. “It was a real good team we played, with some real dangerous shooters. He was confident and our team was feeding off it. I definitely took note of that.” Captain John Tavares, who has 11 goals in the past 10 games, has torched Carolina with 20 goals in 30 games.

OVERTIME

1. After scoring nine power-play goals in a four-game stretch, New York is 0-for-8 over the past three contests.

2. Hurricanes G Scott Darling, who has yielded one goal in three of his last four starts, will be in net Thursday.

3. New York has won its last eight in a row following a loss of at least three goals.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3