Senators outlast Islanders with 6-5 win

NEW YORK -- Ryan Dzingel’s second goal of the game Friday night snapped a tie and lifted the Ottawa Senators to a wild 6-5 win over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center.

Dzingel, who opened the scoring in the first period, scored 1:38 into the third to cap a back-and-forth affair that featured four ties and two lead changes.

Zack Smith, Bobby Ryan, Thomas Chabot and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Senators (9-9-6), who snapped a six-game losing streak (0-6-1) -- their longest since an 0-6-1 skid during the 2011-12 season.

Goalie Mike Condon stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Craig Anderson, who allowed five goals on 18 shots.

Anders Lee scored twice while Anthony Beauvillier, Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera scored for the Islanders (15-8-2), who had a four-game winning streak snapped as they lost at home in regulation for the first time this season.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak recorded 14 saves after replacing Thomas Greiss, who gave up five goals on 20 shots.

The Senators jumpstarted the wild evening by taking a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals by Dzingel and Smith in a 69-second span shortly before the midway point of the first. Dzingel scored following a turnover in the New York zone by Alan Quine while Smith’s goal was set up by Matt Duchene winning a battle for the puck in the Islanders’ zone with John Tavares.

The Islanders tied the game with goals by Beauvillier and Lee during a 2:24 span later in the period.

The Senators retook the lead with 1:05 left, when Dion Phaneuf’s pass from the right boards ticked off the skate of Ryan.

The Islanders wasted little time tying and taking the lead in the second, when Lee poked the rebound of a John Tavares shot into the open left corner of the net at the 3:01 mark and Ladd scored from between the faceoff circles just 76 seconds later.

Chabot tied the game with a sizzling shot under Greiss from the left faceoff circle at 8:26 before the teams traded goals that led to the pulling of the beleaguered Anderson and Greiss.

Chimera chased Anderson by scoring on a breakaway just 14 seconds after Chabot scored. A little more than three minutes later, a goal by Hoffman led to the yanking of Greiss.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched C Casey Cizikas (lower body) as well as D Thomas Hickey and D Scott Mayfield. ... The Senators scratched D Ben Harpur. ... Islanders G Jaroslav Halak and Senators G Mike Condon each entered in relief for the second time this season.