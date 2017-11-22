Canucks' Boeser comes back to bite Hakstol, Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Playing against the coach who recruited him to play in college, Brock Boeser scored a pair of goals to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Vancouver’s Daniel Sedin added a goal and an assist to move within four points of the 1,000-point mark, Sven Baertschi picked up his eighth goal of the season, and Loui Eriksson added an empty-net goal and an assist.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom turned aside 36 shots to earn his sixth victory of the season for the Canucks (10-8-3), who won for just the second time in six games.

Defenseman Ivan Provorov and right winger Jakub Voracek netted goals for the Flyers (8-9-4), who lost for the fifth straight time. Philadelphia fell below the NHL’s version of a .500 record for the first time this season.

Goaltender Michal Neuvirth took the loss for the Flyers. He surrendered four goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott with 5:20 remaining in the second period. Elliott stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Boeser, 20, was recruited by Flyers coach Dave Hakstol to play for the University of North Dakota. By the time Boeser arrived, Hakstol had already left to coach the Flyers.

After two years at North Dakota, the Canucks took Boeser with the 23rd overall pick of the 2015 draft, and he is off to a strong start in his first full NHL season with a team-high nine goals and 19 points.

Vancouver entered the game ranked 26th in goals per game (2.55) but scored three goals -- two of them by Boeser -- on their first 11 shots to take a 3-1 lead early in the second period.

The Flyers opened the scoring when Provorov’s shot from the left point caromed off the arm of Canucks defenseman Alex Biega and past Markstrom. The goal was Provorov’s fourth of the season and second in as many games.

Daniel Sedin tied the score less than two minutes later when he beat Neuvirth off the back of his pad on a breakaway, giving him his fourth goal of the season and 995th NHL point.

Boeser gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead midway through the period and made it 3-1 with a power-play strike assisted by Daniel Sedin.

Baertschi made it 4-1 with the Canucks’ second power-play goal of the night, sending Neuvirth to the bench in favor of Elliott.

The Flyers got to within 4-2 when Voracek scored his sixth goal of the season with 10:04 remaining in the third period, but the Canucks wrapped it up with Eriksson’s empty-netter in the closing seconds.

NOTES: Canucks RW Derek Dorsett returned to Vancouver on Tuesday to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff for stiffness in his back and neck. Dorsett, 30, underwent a cervical fusion procedure last year that limited him to 14 games last season. ... With Dorsett unavailable, LW Brendan Gaunce played on a fourth line with C Brandon Sutter and RW Sam Gagner. ... Flyers D Radko Gudas served the second game of his 10-game suspension for slashing Vancouver Canucks C Mathieu Perreault in the back of the neck. Veteran AHL D Mark Alt took his spot in the lineup. ... LW Jordan Weal was promoted to the Flyers’ second line, where he played alongside rookie C Nolan Patrick and RW Wayne Simmonds.