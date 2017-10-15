New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

C Alan Quine (upper body) is on the road trip and skating. He’ll likely need a conditioning assignment with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League before being activated from injured reserve.

RW Cal Clutterbuck returned to the lineup after missing three games with a lower body injury and skated on the fourth line.

G Thomas Greiss stopped 40 of 41 shots against San Jose, his former team. Greiss improved to 2-1-0 in three career starts against San Jose, which drafted him in the third round in 2004.