New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
November 20, 2017 / 1:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Anders Lee scored twice in Saturday’s 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay.

C John Tavares scored his 14th goal of the season and finished with three points in Saturday’s 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay.

C Brock Nelson scored in Saturday’s 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay.

LW Andrew Ladd scored in Saturday’s 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay.

RW Cal Clutterbuck missed Saturday’s game because of illness.

G Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots in Saturday’s 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay.

LW Josh Bailey had three assists in Saturday’s 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay.

