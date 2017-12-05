FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2017 / 3:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Josh Ho-Sang recorded two assists Monday in the Islanders’ 5-4 shootout win at Florida.

C Anders Lee scored goal No. 100 in his career Monday in a 5-4 shootout win at Florida.

C Mathew Barzal, a 20-year-old Canadian rookie, delivered on his first career shootout attempt, giving the Islanders a wild 5-4 win over the Panthers on Monday. “He wouldn’t stop staring at me as I picked the first two guys,” coach Doug Weight said when asked why he chose Barzal. “I wouldn’t look at him. He’s a confident kid. He was excited. He wanted to get out there.”

C Casey Cizikas (four goals, four assists) missed his third straight game Monday due to a lower-body injury.

G Jaroslav Halak made 39 saves, then didn’t allow a goal in the shootout as the Islanders beat the Panthers 5-4 on Monday.

