Preview: Canucks at Islanders

The only team in the NHL that has yet to lose in regulation at home, the New York Islanders look to keep that streak intact when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Winners of three straight and six of seven overall, New York owns a 7-0-2 mark at Barclays Center -- matching the best nine-game start at home in franchise history.

The high-scoring Islanders, who also have won three straight against Vancouver, are coming off a stretch of six games in 10 days, improving to 5-1-0 in that span with Saturday’s 2-1 win at Ottawa. “You have to get some experience in the low-scoring games,“ New York coach Doug Weight said. ”That’s what you’re going to see in April and May.” The Canucks opened their six-game road trip with impressive 5-2 wins at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh before dropping a pair of one-goal decisions at New Jersey and to the New York Rangers -- the latter in a shootout after blowing a two-goal lead. “It’s obviously tough,” Vancouver forward Jake Virtanen said after the seven-round shootout loss at Madison Square Garden. “We got the point, but we’d rather have two for sure.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET; Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), MSG-Plus (New York), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-9-4): Forward Brock Boeser scored in the shootout Saturday but otherwise had a five-game point streak snapped, leaving him second in the rookie point race with 22 -- one behind the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal. Loui Eriksson, back on a line with the Sedin twins, scored his third goal in the past four games. “I thought that line might have had their best game of the year,“ coach Travis Green said. ”All three were in sync, Loui was getting to places quick, reading the play well and got rewarded well.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (14-7-2): Forward Jordan Eberle had an inauspicious start to his first season with New York, failing to score in his first 10 games, but he has netted all nine of his goals over the past 13. Eberle, who has scored in back-to-back contests, also has a productive track record against Vancouver with 16 goals and 25 assists in 35 games during his tenure with Edmonton. Josh Bailey collected his team-leading 23rd assist on Anders Lee’s goal Saturday to boost his team-high point total to 28.

OVERTIME

1. Barzal has three goals and six assists during a six-game point streak.

2. Canucks LW Daniel Sedin is two points shy of 1,000 for his career.

3. Islanders C Casey Cizikas (lower body) was hurt in Saturday’s game and missed Monday’s practice, leaving his availability in question.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Canucks 2