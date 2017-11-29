Islanders spread wealth in victory over Canucks

NEW YORK -- Five players scored Tuesday night for the New York Islanders, who remained red-hot with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Barclays Center.

Andrew Ladd, Calvin de Haan, Jordan Eberle, Andres Lee and John Tavares collected the goals for the Islanders, who have won four straight and seven of eight. New York (15-7-2) is also unbeaten in regulation at home (8-0-2).

Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak recorded 23 saves.

Thomas Vanek and Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks (11-10-4), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of seven (2-3-2). Goalie Anders Nilsson made 31 saves.

The Islanders led 3-1 after a first period in which all the goals were scored in two bursts.

Ladd put the Islanders ahead with a short-handed goal set up when Tavares won a faceoff with Horvat deep in the New York zone. The puck bounced to Nick Leddy, who hit Ladd in stride before Ladd beat Nilsson on the breakaway at 5:23.

Vanek tied the score against his former team with a power-play goal 62 seconds later. Loui Eriksson passed across the ice to Vanek, who was wide open and deposited the puck into the empty left corner of the net.

The Islanders scored twice in a 60-second span late in the period. De Haan, all alone in between the blue line and the right faceoff circle, fired a slap shot past Nilsson with 3:18 left.

Eberle accounted for his 400th career point one minute later, when he raced down the middle of the ice, took a pass from a double-teamed Mathew Barzal and beat Nilsson.

Lee extended the lead to 4-1 at the 3:46 mark of the second, when he picked up a loose puck in the goalmouth and tucked it home for an unassisted goal.

Horvat’s short-handed goal capped an end-to-end rush 2:47 later.

Tavares scored an insurance goal with 6:25 left.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched C Casey Cizikas (lower body) as well as D Ryan Pulock and D Dennis Seidenberg. ... The Islanders’ previous best home start during the overtime loss era was in 2001-02, when they opened 4-0-1-1 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses). ... The Canucks scratched D Erik Gudbranson (upper body) as well as D Alex Biega and RW Nikolay Goldobin. ... Canucks G Anders Nilsson, who began his NHL career by playing 23 games for the Islanders from 2011 through 2014, fell to 0-3-0 against his former club.