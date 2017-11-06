Preview: Blue Jackets at Rangers

The New York Rangers are beginning to find their form after a rough October and hope to build on a season-high three-game winning streak when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The Rangers rallied for a win over Vegas at home before earning a pair of hard-fought overtime victories at Tampa Bay and Florida as they prepared for a three-game homestand.

“We’re on our way,” New York defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk told reporters after scoring twice in the 5-4 triumph at Florida on Saturday. “We don’t want to sit back and think that we’re in the clear here. We have to make sure that we’re building. … We just have to keep this effort consistent and we’ll start getting a lot of wins.” The Rangers are 5-2-2 in their last nine contests and will be tested by the Blue Jackets, who have picked up points in five of their last six games after rallying from a two-goal deficit to earn one in Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss at Tampa Bay. “I thought we were much better in the third (period),” Columbus coach John Tortorella told reporters. “When you’re down by a couple, it releases you a little bit more. But I want us to do that right from the get-go.” Artemi Panarin scored his only goal of the season as the Blue Jackets defeated the Rangers 3-1 on Oct. 13 in a game that featured 81 shots.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (9-4-1): Defenseman Seth Jones registered a goal and an assist on Saturday to tie for the team lead of 11 points with Panarin, who has registered 19 shots in his last five games but managed just one point - an assist. Brandon Dubinsky (four points in 14 games) scored his first goal of the season Saturday and told reporters, “Hopefully, this opens the gate a little bit for me.” Sergei Bobrovsky is just 6-9-2 lifetime against the Rangers despite posting a win last month and, with another game on Tuesday against Nashville, could be rested in favor of backup Joonas Korpisalo.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (6-7-2): New York’s offense has perked up during its revival, producing 22 goals in the last five games while the power play has gone 4-for-14 over the last four contests. Michael Grabner has recorded four of his five goals over the last five games while Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller top the team with 14 points apiece - one better than Shattenkirk, who is riding a four-game point streak. “I think like the rest of our team, (Shattenkirk’s game) is rounding out,” coach Alain Vigneault told reporters. “Kevin is starting to feel real comfortable.”

OVERTIME

1. Columbus LW Matt Calvert left Saturday’s game after taking a hard hit from Tampa Bay’s Dan Girardi and is not expected to play against the Rangers.

2. New York LW Rick Nash, who leads the team with 53 shots, has registered two goals and three assists over his last four contests.

3. Blue Jackets D Gabriel Carlsson (upper body) was activated while RW Cam Atkinson (hip) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Rangers 3