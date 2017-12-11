Preview: Stars at Rangers

The New York Rangers attempt to continue their dominance at home on Monday as they face off against the slumping Dallas Stars. New York has won 10 of its last 11 contests at Madison Square Garden, including a 5-2 triumph over New Jersey on Saturday.

Mats Zuccarello scored a pair of goals in the victory and has registered a team-leading 24 points for the Rangers, who have won 13 of their last 17 overall contests. That does not bode well for the Stars, whose losing streak reached three games with Saturday’s 5-3 setback against Vegas. Captain Jamie Benn scored a goal in the defeat to snap his nine-game drought and pull within two of Tyler Seguin for the team lead. Seguin tallied just twice in his last seven contests but has collected 11 of his club-high 28 points over his last 11 games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE STARS (16-13-1): Center Jason Dickinson was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will be in the lineup against the Rangers - as will defenseman Julius Honka, who has been a healthy scratch for five of the team’s previous six games. Meanwhile, Antoine Roussel (elbow) and blue-liner Greg Pateryn (thigh) missed Sunday’s practice and will be game-time decisions. Kari Lehtonen, who is two wins shy of 300 for his career, is expected to start against New York while Martin Hanzal (hamstring) is traveling with the team and likely will play at some point during the four-game road trip.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (16-11-2): Michael Grabner has scored 13 of his team-leading 14 goals since Oct. 26, the most in the NHL during that span. Chris Kreider has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last two games, leaving him one goal shy of 100 for his career and one point away from 200. Defenseman Nick Holden also is on the verge of reaching a milestone, as his next point will be 100th in the league.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers RW Jesper Fast is riding a career-best three-game goal-scoring streak and has recorded six of his seven tallies on the season over his last eight contests.

2. Roussel returned to the lineup Saturday after missing four games with an illness and recorded an assist.

3. New York G Henrik Lundqvist is four saves shy of becoming the 15th goaltender in NHL history with 20,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Stars 3