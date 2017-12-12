Stars outlast Rangers in shootout

NEW YORK -- All night, the Dallas Stars produced one odd-man rush after another and a steady stream of shots.

For most of Monday night’s visit to Madison Square Garden, those shots turned into frustrating experiences and, in the estimation of the Stars, not getting two points would have been the biggest disappointment.

Ultimately, the Stars would not have to deal with the disappointment, thanks to Jason Spezza, who scored the decisive goal in the third round of the shootout in a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers.

The Stars took 45 shots on Rangers backup goaltender Ondrej Pavelec, but only Julius Honka scored in the second period. Overall, 16 of 18 skaters registered shots on goal, including stars Jaime Benn and Tyler Seguin, who combined for 13 shots.

“I would have been ashamed not to get two points in this game, the way we played,” Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock said after his team came within one of its season-high for shots on goal.

After a wild and fast-paced overtime, Spezza helped Dallas snap its second three-game losing streak of the streak of the season when he sped in and lifted a backhander over Pavelec’s right shoulder.

”I think it was a dig deep win for us,“ said Spezza, who was one of two Dallas skaters not to get a shot on goal. ”It’s no secret we got challenged after the tough week we had, coming into a tough building against a team that’s been playing well.

“That’s hopefully something we can build off. We would have liked to have won it in regulation, yeah but to get the two points, it’s a West vs. East game. We’ll take the two points and move on.”

Alexander Radulov scored in the first round of the shootout for Dallas (17-13-1), getting his goal after he fell near mid-ice.

New York’s Mats Zuccarello scored in the first round of the shootout but David Desharnais and Kevin Shattenkirk were unable to score for the Rangers (16-11-3).

Kari Lehtonen finished with 24 saves. Pavelec stopped 44 shots.

Before Spezza’s game-winner, Rick Nash forced overtime by scoring his eighth goal of the season on a deflection with 3:41 remaining in regulation. The Stars were not fazed and eventually recorded the win after getting outscored 15-5 in their previous three games.

“We were playing really well,” Spezza said. “We felt like we deserved to win the game and sometimes breaks are going to happen, and we got one against us.”

Dallas held such a wide margin in shots that the Rangers didn’t get their 10th shot until late in the second period when Paul Carey’s shot earned sarcastic cheers from the crowd.

“I think everyone in here knows that was embarrassing for two periods,” Zuccarello said. “They smacked us around and we didn’t win one battle, we didn’t win a puck battle in front of the net. We weren’t first on the pucks. It’s not acceptable for the team that we are supposed to be.”

The Rangers matched their third-lowest shot total of the season and, also did not get a power play for the first time this season.

“We weren’t first on any pucks,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “We talked beforehand that the team was coming in they were going to be desperate and we had to match it. We didn’t do that.”

The Stars broke through on their 20th shot with 13:30 remaining in the middle period. After Rangers defenseman Nick Holden turned the puck over to Radek Faksa in the left corner, Benn gained possession along the boards and passed it to Esa Lindell, who was near the left point. Lindell made a cross-ice pass to Honka, who lifted a slap shot from near the right circle above Pavelec’s right arm and off the right post.

New York capitalized on an errant clearing attempt by goaltender Kari Lehtonen and tied the game in the third. Nash jostled for position in the crease with Dallas defenseman Greg Pateryn and deflected Brady Skjei’s wrist shot from the point into the net. Dallas challenged, but after a brief review, officials ruled that Nash did not commit goaltender interference.

The game stayed tied when Spezza shot wide with about three minutes remaining in overtime. Lehtonen then robbed Jesper Fast with his glove on an attempt from near the crease with 81 seconds left in overtime.

The Rangers nearly won it with about 30 seconds left, but McDonagh fanned on a shot. Shortly after, Pavelec made a stick save on Seguin, and the game headed for the shootout.

NOTES: New York C Mika Zibanejad (concussion) missed his sixth consecutive game, though he participated in the morning skate. Zibanejad said he is feeling better, but he will not be cleared until he participates in a full practice, coach Alain Vigneault said. ... Dallas C Martin Hanzal (hamstring) missed his seventh straight game but is on the trip. ... Stars LW Antoine Roussel sat out the game after injuring his elbow Saturday in a loss to Vegas. ... Dallas C Jason Dickinson appeared in his fifth game of the season and first since Nov. 14. ... G Ondrej Pavelec is the first Rangers goaltender to make 40 or more saves in two consecutive appearances since Dan Blackburn on Nov. 23, 2001 at Washington and Dec. 1, 2001, at Montreal.