Danault (4 points) helps Canadiens survive Rangers

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens made quick work of the New York Rangers on Saturday night, laying a field goal on the Blueshirts in the first period.

New York rallied, though, managing to beat Carey Price four times before ultimately falling to the Canadiens 5-4.

Montreal’s Phillip Danault had his first career four-point night, recording two goals -- including the game-winner with 10:23 remaining -- and two assists. Paul Byron, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Canadiens (3-7-1).

“It was probably one of our best games,” Danault said, after being named the game’s first star. “We were hungry. We had a couple bounces, but we worked very hard, more than them. It was a great game overall from everybody.”

Ondrej Pavelec, who got his second consecutive start for the Rangers, made 38 saves while seeing his record at the Bell Centre fall to 0-7.

“A bad start and we were down three goals,” Pavelec said. “But I think in the second and third we came back. We played a good game, but the first period cost us the two points.”

Pavel Buchnevich, Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and defenseman Brady Skjei all scored for New York (3-7-2).

The Canadiens had two scoring opportunities in the first 30 seconds of the first period, forcing Pavelec to make two quick saves.

After spending most of the first half of the first period in the Rangers’ zone, Byron fired the puck high on Pavelec from the slot to score his third goal of the season and give Montreal a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers’ Mats Zuccarello took the first penalty after giving Brendan Gallagher a tap after the whistle. With the extra attacker on the ice and defenseman Brendan Smith down with an injury behind the net, Gallagher put the puck on the doorstep, where Galchenyuk was waiting to score his third power-play goal of the season to make is 2-0.

Danault scored on a rebound off Andrew Shaw’s shot with 6:45 remaining in the first left to give Montreal a 3-0 lead.

“I thought that line was pretty reliable tonight,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said. “I think (Shaw)’s playing the kind of hockey that we’ve seen (him) play in Chicago. That’s what made him a great player.”

New York rallied to tie the game 4-4 when Skjei scored at seven minutes of the third period on a shot that bounced off the Canadiens’ Tomas Plekanec.

Danault tapped in Brandon Davidson’s rebound 2:37 later for his third goal of the season.

“You look at that first period, I can’t even think of one battle that we won,” Nash said. “You know, they totally dominated us and again, we just set ourselves behind. You know, it’s tough to come back from a three goal lead on the road.”

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault pulled Pavelec with 1:37 remaining, but New York could not get the equalizer.

“They were just two steps faster, and willing to come up with the puck a lot more,” Ryan McDonagh said.

The Rangers return home to host the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, while Montreal look for its first road victory since their season opener when it visits Ottawa on Monday.

NOTES: Rangers C David Desharnais, an ex-Canadien, came into the Bell Centre with the league’s second-best faceoff winning percentage at 62.7 percent. ... LW Rick Nash, who had a goal and an assist Saturday night, was named the game’s third star. ... Canadiens LW Charles Hudon has 35 shots on goal this season, but is still looking for his first NHL goal. ... Montreal C Torrey Mitchell was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for four straight games. ... RW Nikita Scherbak, who sustained a lower-body injury Thursday against the Kings, did not play and coach Claude Julien said he is day-to-day.