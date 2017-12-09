Preview: Devils at Rangers

The New York Rangers hope to continue their winning ways on home ice when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The Rangers have won nine of their last 10 games at Madison Square Garden and will try to bounce back after allowing 40 shots in a 4-2 setback at Washington on Friday - just their second loss in eight overall contests.

New York won just two of its first eight games at home, which included a loss to the Devils, before beginning to turn around its season with a 5-2 victory over visiting Arizona on Oct. 26 and has gone 13-5-0 since. The Rangers are four points behind New Jersey, which has alternated wins and losses over their last six contests after a 5-3 home setback against Columbus on Friday. The Devils have split their first four games this month, allowing one goal in each victory and five in each loss, but have been very strong on the road as they’ve posted a 10-3-2 record - including a 4-1-0 mark in their last five. New Jersey rookie Nico Hischier, who is second on the team with 20 points, took a stick to the mouth in Friday’s loss to Columbus and reportedly was to undergo dental work after the game, but coach John Hynes told reporters he expects the 18-year-old to play on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), MSG2 (New York)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (16-8-4): Taylor Hall, who leads the team with 29 points, recorded a goal and an assist in the opener of a home-and-home series versus Columbus on Tuesday before being kept off the scoresheet on Friday. Rookie Jesper Bratt has notched five points in his last five contests to reach 19 - third-best on the team - while rookie defenseman Will Butcher (18) has been held without one over his last five games. Backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid (5-2-1, .896 save percentage) is expected to get the start after Cory Schneider allowed five goals in Friday’s loss.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (15-11-2): Michael Grabner has recorded five goals in his last five games and leads the team with 14 as he scored on Friday to move three ahead of Mika Zibanejad, who is out with a concussion. Mats Zuccarello was kept off the scoresheet on Friday but has collected eight points in his last eight games and shares the team lead with Zibanejad at 22. The Rangers have found a way to score during their surge despite struggling on the power play, converting just three of their 30 opportunities over the last 10 contests, but still are among the top 10 in the league.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey C Brian Boyle scored his fourth goal in seven games on Friday and needs two to reach 100 for his career.

2. New York LW Chris Kreider has notched four points in his last four contests and needs one for 200 in the NHL while sitting one goal shy of 100.

3. The Devils are 2-0-2 in their last four meetings with the Rangers, including a 3-2 triumph at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14.

PREDICTION: Devils 2, Rangers 1