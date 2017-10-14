New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

F Kevin Hayes registered the first goal of the game on Friday and recorded three shots on goal. Hayes has two goals, two assists in his last four games against Columbus.

C Mika Zibanejad (four games) saw his goal-scoring streak to start the season end on Friday.

G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 40 of 42 shots he faced in the game and made at least 10 saves in each period in the contest. He made at least 40 saves in a game for the 21st time in his NHL career; he has posted a 12-2-7 record, along with a 1.69 GAA, a .961 save percentage, and four shutouts in those 21 contests. Lundqvist has allowed two goals or fewer in each of the last three games.