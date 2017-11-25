New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

C David Desharnais was a healthy scratch for the third straight game on Friday night.

D Ryan McDonagh (oblique) missed his second straight game on Friday. He will be re-evaluated Sunday.

G Henrik Lundqvist has found his game and it could not have come at a better time for the New York Rangers. Mats Zuccarello’s goal 37 seconds into the extra period would not have been possible without Lundqvist’s heroics in regulation; the goaltender stopped 13 of 14 chances in the third period and all 17 he faced in the first period as the Rangers (12-9-2) sputtered during the first 20 minutes. In his past four starts, Lundqvist has made 132 saves on 136 shots to raise his save percentage this season to .918, which is as close as he’s been to his career numbers since the season began. “I‘m trying to be on my toes right now,” said Lundqvist, who was making his 11th straight start. “I feel the last three to four weeks, I am playing the way I want to play. I‘m aggressive but still patient. Physically, I feel great. People talk to me about starting a lot of games, but physically you never get tired -- it’s mentally. Right now, I‘m in a nice flow where I don’t overthink things, so I feel rested.” The only puck to get past Lundqvist was a one-time blast by Tomas Tatar early in the third period.