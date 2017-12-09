FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2017 / 3:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

New York Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Mika Zibanejad (concussion) missed his fourth straight game for the Rangers on Friday night.

G Henrik Lundqvist, who had won five straight, made 36 saves in the first meeting of the season between Capital and Rangers on Friday night. “I felt really sharp,” said Lundqvist, who had missed New York’s previous game due to an illness. “It (stinks) to give up four goals, especially two late, but overall I felt really good.”

LW Michael Grabner scored his 14th goal of the season on Friday night in the Capitals’ 4-2 victory over the Rangers.

