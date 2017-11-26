Rangers knock off Canucks in shootout

NEW YORK -- Jimmy Vesey scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout as the New York Rangers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Brock Boeser and Sven Baertschi of the Canucks and Kevin Shattenkirk and Rick Nash of the Rangers also scored during the shootout.

The Rangers have won four in a row and eight straight games at home.

Loui Eriksson, Jake Virtanen and Sam Gagner scored for the Canucks, who received 17 saves from Jacob Markstrom.

Jesper Fast, Michael Grabner and Vesey had the Rangers’ goals on three consecutive shots. Henrik Lundqvist made 29 saves.

Eriksson opened the scoring 7:54 into the first period with his third goal of the season. He beat Lundqvist between the legs with a wrist shot that appeared to fool the goaltender to make it 1-0 Canucks.

Virtanen extended the lead to 2-0 at 7:21 of the second period with his third goal of the season. Virtanen jumped on a loose puck in the attacking zone that was kicked by Rangers defenseman Steven Kampfer and roofed a quick shot over Lundqvist.

Fast trimmed the lead to 2-1 with 2:20 remaining in the second period. Defenseman Nick Holden had his shot from the point slowed by a Canucks stick, but the puck bounced in front to Fast, who chipped it past Markstrom for his fourth goal of the season.

Grabner tied the game 19 seconds into the third period by beating Markstrom with a wrist shot from a bad angle. Markstrom dropped to his knees early and Grabner’s shot hit the top corner of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Gagner restored the lead 41 seconds later thanks largely to a strange bounce off a stanchion. Thomas Vanek gathered the loose puck and set up Gagner for the goal from the slot.

Vesey’s goal at 5:05 made it 3-3. Rick Nash set up the goal with a beautiful pass while falling near the goal line and Vesey buried the chance while cutting to the net.

NOTES: Canucks LW Daniel Sedin was held without a point. He is two points shy of 1,000 for his career. ... Canucks C Brandon Sutter (undisclosed) did not play after suffering an injury Friday. He may not return during the Canucks’ road trip, which ends Thursday. ... Rangers D Ryan McDonagh (abdomen) missed his third straight game. ... Rangers C David Desharnais returned to the lineup after a three-game absence as a healthy scratch. ... Rangers C Boo Nieves (hip) did not play.