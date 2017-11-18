Duclair caps hat trick in Coyotes' OT win vs. Senators

OTTAWA -- Anthony Duclair scored his third goal of the game 1:22 into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Duclair’s shot from the right wing faceoff circle slipped past goalie Mike Condon and trickled over the goal line as the Coyotes (4-15-3) won their second game in a row.

Mark Stone and Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators (8-4-6), who lost their second straight.

Antti Raanta turned aside 30 shots for Arizona while Condon made 25 saves.

Duclair scored his second goal at 11:32 of the third period off a gaffe by Condon to forge a 2-2 tie.

As Duclair tried to catch up to the puck for a breakaway, Condon raced out of his net and dove for it. The puck slipped under him and was tracked down by Duclair, who pulled it back from behind the goal line and tucked it in the empty net.

Borowiecki had the only goal of the second period to break a 1-1 deadlock. After stripping rookie Clayton Keller of the puck and taking a shot that went wide, Borowiecki wound up with a wide-open side after Cody Ceci took a shot toward the net that was deflected by Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The goal, at the 1:48 mark, was Borowiecki’s second of the season.

The Senators opened the scoring at 17:49 when Tom Pyatt sprung Stone up ice with a pass from the Ottawa blue line. Using Derick Brassard as a decoy on the 2-on-1, Stone fired a shot that beat Raanta on the short side. It was his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

On Duclair’s first, in the last minute of the opening period, Condon opted to stay in his net rather than race for the loose puck.

Jason Demers made a pass from the defensive zone that Pageau almost intercepted. Duclair finished the play with a neat deke to his forehand for his fourth of the season.

NOTES: Coyotes LW Christian Dvorak played his 100th NHL game. ... Coyotes RW Mario Kempe, D Dakota Mermis and G Michael Leighton were scratched. ... Senators F Nick Paul was scratched. ... The Senators left immediately after the contest for New York, where they take on the Rangers Sunday night in the opener of a three-game road trip. ... The Coyotes conclude their three-game Canada swing on Monday when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.