Senators rebound with 3-1 win over Red Wings

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators reverted to defensive form in a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

It was a solid bounce-back for the Senators (6-2-5), who were coming off an 8-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Red Wings (6-7-1) had their modest winning streak stopped at two games.

Mark Stone, Alex Burrows and Nate Thompson scored for the Senators.

Anthony Mantha deflected a Mike Green point shot at 16:37 of the third period to make it close before Thompson ended comeback hopes with an empty-netter.

Craig Anderson stopped 24 shots in the Ottawa net and Jimmy Howard made 27 saves for the Red Wings.

The Senators dominated play in the second period while outshooting the Red Wings 14-8 and increasing their lead to 2-0.

The goal, Burrows’ second of the season, was scored with just 14 seconds left in a holding penalty to Trevor Daley, who was serving the first sentence of the night.

At the finishing end of a bang-bang passing play that stared with Dion Phaneuf and included Stone, Burrows took a shot from the slot that beat Howard on the stick side.

The Senators had a disallowed goal and one that counted in a first period that saw them outshoot the visitors 12-11.

Cody Ceci’s wrist shot from the point that found the back of the net in the third minute was waved off when a review showed that Zack Smith had interfered with Howard.

Stone gave the Senators the lead 55 seconds before the intermission when a shot from Mike Hoffman hit the crowd in front and fell as his feet. Stone spun off the checking of Mantha and slid the puck through skates and between Howard’s pads for his team-leading eighth of the season.

NOTES: With Senators D Mark Borowiecki missing his second game with a viral infection, F Max McCormick was recalled from the AHL affiliate in Belleville. ... Mark Stone picked up his 200th career point. ... The Red Wings scratched LW David Booth, D Danny DeKeyser and RW Luke Witkowski. ... The Senators wrap up their homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon, their last game before heading to Sweden for two games against the Colorado Avalanche. ... The Red Wings continue a four-game road trip that takes them to western Canada to face the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.