Preview: Kings at Senators

The Los Angeles Kings have no time to dwell on their first regulation loss of the season, as they continue their six-game road trip Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators. Los Angeles became the last team in the NHL to fail to earn a point as it dropped a 3-2 decision at Toronto on Monday to fall to 1-1-0 on its trek.

Trevor Lewis recorded a goal and an assist for the Kings, who also began the 1995-96 season with a seven-game point streak (4-0-3). Los Angeles will be facing a team that also has lost just once in regulation in Ottawa, which is 1-1-1 on its five-game homestand. The Senators began the string with a shutout loss to Vancouver and fell to New Jersey in overtime before rolling to a 6-3 triumph over Toronto on Saturday. Derick Brassard and Mark Stone each scored two goals and set up another as Ottawa posted its first home win after going 0-1-3 over its first four contests at Canadian Tire Centre.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TSN5, RDS Info (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-1-1): Los Angeles received a bit of a scare Monday as Jonathan Quick exited the game in the first period after enduring a blow to the head during a tussle in front of his net. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner made a quick return, however, missing only 36 seconds of ice time after being examined on the bench. Defenseman Jake Muzzin failed to land on the scoresheet against Toronto, ending his six-game point streak.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-1-3): The team will be without Bobby Ryan for approximately one month, as the right wing broke his right index finger in the victory over the Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old native of New Jersey, who was drafted second overall by Anaheim in 2005, has notched six assists in eight games this season but has yet to score a goal. Logan Brown, a 19-year-old center who was the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft, recorded an assist Saturday for his first NHL point.

OVERTIME

1. Kings RW Dustin Brown was kept off the scoresheet Monday after recording a season-high four points versus Columbus two days earlier.

2. Ottawa G Craig Anderson played his 300th game with the club on Saturday, becoming the first netminder in franchise history to reach the plateau.

3. Lewis has collected five points over his last three contests following a four-game drought.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Senators 2