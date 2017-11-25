Preview: Islanders at Senators

The New York Islanders have ample reasons to feel good about their game after completing a home-and-home sweep of Philadelphia, posting consecutive overtime wins for the first time in nearly 10 years. The high-powered Islanders go for their sixth victory in seven games when they visit the struggling Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

New York has scored 27 goals during its 5-1-0 stretch after rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit in Philadelphia on Friday, skating away with a 5-4 victory on defenseman Nick Leddy’s overtime goal. “Right now we have a lot of confidence in being able to score,” Islanders forward Andrew Ladd said. “Any time we’re down, I don’t think there’s much panic on the bench.” Ottawa is winless since a two-game sweep of the Colorado Avalanche in Sweden, extending its losing streak to five with a 5-2 setback at Columbus on Friday night. It marked the first time Ottawa has dropped three in a row in regulation since Feb. 10-13, 2016.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), CITY (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (8-7-6): Ottawa, which has scored a combined seven goals during the five-game skid, will play its only home contest in an 11-game stretch against the Islanders. Mark Stone, the team leader in goals and points, has scored 10 times and collected six assists over his last 14 games overall while notching four goals and four assists in 10 career games against New York. The Senators’ power play continues to sputter, failing on all 17 opportunities during the five-game losing streak.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (13-7-2): Leddy established career highs in goals (11), assists (35) and points (46) last season, but he is averaging nearly a point per game with 19 through 22 contests. Friday’s game-winner, set up by rookie Joshua Ho-Sang, continued a torrid stretch in which the veteran blue-liner has netted six goals and 11 assists in the past 13 games. Rookie Mathew Barzal scored in both games against the Flyers and has registered three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. New York is 8-0-0 when scoring the opening goal.

2. Senators F Mike Hoffman has scored in back-to-back games but is a minus-6 during the five-game skid.

3. Barzal failed to score in his first five games of the season but has 22 points in his last 17.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Senators 3