Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Erik Karlsson, who hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from off-season ankle surgery. He’s expected to play next week, according to coach Guy Boucher.

G Craig Anderson made 25 saves and posted his 39th career shutout on Friday. “I was starting to prepare myself for a shootout again,” Anderson said. “Andy played real good off the bat,” Kyle Turris said. “He made some big saves for us to keep us going and our power play finally kicked in and scored a few for us. They had some quality chances and he stood on his head and it kept us going and we were able to start supporting him and burying our opportunities.”

D Johnny Oduya joined the Senators in Calgary on Friday but did not dress. He’s expected to play Saturday in Edmonton after missing the three games with a lower-body injury.