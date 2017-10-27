FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2017 / 2:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Filip Chlapik made his NHL debut and picked up an assist for his first NHL point in Thursday’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia.

RW Mark Stone scored in Thursday’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia.

D Mark Borowiecki scored in Thursday’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia.

C Jean-Gabriel Pageau recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia. Pageau scored the 10th short-handed goal of his career.

D Dion Phaneuf scored in Thursday’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia.

G Craig Anderson made 36 saves in Thursday’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia.

C Tom Pyatt scored in Thursday’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia.

C Kyle Turris missed Thursday’s game with a viral infection.

