Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Chris Wideman was used as a fourth line winger for the second game in a row on Thursday. Wideman was injured late in the game but no update was available.

C Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his second goal of the season in Thursday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

LW Mike Hoffman took four shots on goal Thursday but was denied when Pittsburgh G Matt Murray made a highlight-reel save. Murray stopped Hoffman by getting the palm of his blocker hand on the shot, right at the goal line. Hoffman shrugged off the heist.