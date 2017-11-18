Monahan’s hat trick leads Flames over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau took advantage of some undisciplined play by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Then, Michael Frolik finished off the comeback with an overtime goal to give the Calgary Flames a 5-4 win on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s exciting because I don’t really think we’ve seen our best hockey yet,” Gaudreau said after assisting on two of Monahan’s three power-play goals, all in the second period. “I think the last game in Detroit was a little eye-opening and we’re coming together as a team.”

Monahan recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career and Gaudreau picked up a goal and two assists to extend his points streak to a career-high nine games. The Flames, who were beaten 8-2 by the Red Wings on Wednesday, improved to 11-8-0 with the win. They have won eight of their last 11 and are 5-0 in overtime.

“It’s funny, it just seems when we get to overtime there’s a little different air of confidence,” Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said.

Defensemen Brandon Manning and Ivan Provorov, and forwards Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored for the Flyers, who lost for the fourth straight time to fall to 8-8-4.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott, who started 45 games for the Flames last season, recorded 27 saves in the loss.

“Sometimes it’s the penalties that you take that bite you a little bit,” Elliott said. “There were little breakdowns and they’re a skilled team and made us pay. We took too many penalties in the second period.”

Leading 3-1, the Flyers took four straight penalties in the second period, including an elbowing minor and a bench minor by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

“I just wasn’t a good team player,” Gostisbehere said of his bench minor, which came because of a heated exchange with a referee. “It was the heat of the moment. Obviously, there are no excuses for something like that to happen. I wasn’t thinking about my team there. I really let my team down.”

Monahan took full advantage, netting all three of his second-period goals on the power play.

The 23-year-old center scored on a deflection of a Kris Versteeg shot to draw the Flames within 3-2 at the 6:07 mark and tied the score at the 9:51 mark on a Gaudreau rebound.

The Flyers regained the lead on Patrick’s second goal of the season with 5:58 remaining in the period. Monahan tied the score again on a shot from the slot with 5:04 remaining for his first career three-goal game.

“When you’re a good player in this league, the puck seems to find you,” Smith said of Monahan, who now has 11 goals. “He’s a real smart player and he knows where the puck is going to be. Of course, having Johnny passing to him doesn’t hurt, but Monny’s got such a good release and he goes to areas to score goals and gets rewarded for it.”

Gaudreau, who grew up in nearby Carneys Point, N.J., assisted on two of Monahan’s goals and also scored on a first-period breakaway off a beautiful stretch pass from right winger Michael Ferland.

“He’s a guy always looking for offense and cutting to the middle,” Elliott said of Gaudreau. “He got us on one today.”

NOTES: Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk served his one-game suspension for his role in Wednesday night’s mini-brawl against the Detroit Red Wings when he sticked Luke Witkowski in the back of the leg as Witkowski was being escorted off the ice by officials. ... Flyers D Radko Gudas waived his right to an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash to the neck of Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault. Gudas was not in the lineup on Saturday and is scheduled to have a phone hearing on Sunday. ... The Flames entered the game ranked last in the NHL on the penalty kill at 70.8 percent. ... The Flyers are back in action Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. ... The Flames continue their six-game road trip Monday night in Washington.