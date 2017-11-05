Rantanen's shootout goal lifts Avalanche by Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Mikko Rantanen scored one goal in regulation and the game-winner in the shootout, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night.

Matt Duchene, Blake Comeau and Nail Yakupov also scored for the Avalanche (8-5-0), who won their third straight.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov (33 saves) stopped Claude Giroux twice in the overtime period and two of three shooters in the shootout to improve to 6-3-0.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored in the shootout for Colorado and picked up two assists.

Jakub Voracek, Valtteri Filpulla, Dale Weise and Giroux scored for the Flyers (7-6-2).

Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves for Philadelphia.

Thanks to their special teams, the Avalanche carried a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Duchene opened the scoring with his first power-play goal of the season with 1.6 seconds remaining in the first period.

The Flyers grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second period on Filppula’s sixth goal of the season and Giroux’s eighth, and third on the power play.

The game turned with 4:30 remaining in the second period during a Philadelphia power play, Comeau raced down the left wing and ripped a wrist shot off the skate of Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and past Neuvirth’s catching glove to tie the score. It was Comeau’s third goal of the season and the Avalanche’s second shorthanded goal of the season.

A fortuitous bounce gave Colorado a 3-2 lead with 3:47 remaining in the second period. Rantanen tried a centering pass but it went off Philadelphia rookie defenseman Robert Hagg’s stick and behind Neuvirth for the go-ahead goal.

The Flyers tied the score early in the third period when Voracek poked in a Sean Couturier rebound for his third goal of the season at the 4:33 mark. Colorado came right back to tie it 64 seconds later when Duchene stripped defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere of the puck and fed Yakupov, who beat Neuvirth between the pads for his fourth goal of the season.

Weise tied the score a minute later when he finished off a pass by Jordan Weal for his fourth of the season.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with an upper body injury. Rookie C Nolan Patrick sat out his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury. He skated with the club on Saturday morning and is hoping to be in the lineup when the Flyers return to action on Thursday night after a four-day break in the schedule. Philadelphia D Radko Gudas missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Backup G Jonathan Bernier is expected to be in goal when the Avalanche visit the New York Islanders on Sunday. Colorado will then travel to Stockholm, Sweden for two games against the Ottawa Senators on Friday and Saturday.