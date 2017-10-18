EditorsNote: fixes “Michal” in fourth graf

Flyers record second straight blowout victory

PHILADELPHIA -- Last season, it took Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier 14 games to net their fourth goals of the season.

United on the Philadelphia Flyers’ top line, the two each scored their fourth goal in a dominant 5-1 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers in the Philadelphia’s sixth game of the season.

“(Giroux) is playing hard and making plays,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “That entire line (with Jakub Voracek) is playing well and doing a good job leading. They’ve got a little chemistry and the level (Giroux) is playing at is the exact level he came into camp at. His level of play right from Day 1 has been excellent.”

Giroux, Valtteri Filppula and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere each recorded a goal and an assist, and goaltender Michal Neuvirth stopped 40 shots to earn his first victory of the season. It was Neuvirth’s first start in 12 days.

“I was a little more nervous than I‘m used to, but we played really well,” Neuvirth said. “It’s nice to score five. Our power play is looking amazing right now and so is our penalty kill.”

The Flyers’ power play went 1-for-4 and is 7-for-26 through six games. Philadelphia entered the game ranked 28th on the penalty kill, but held Florida to one goal on six power-play opportunities.

Dale Weise also scored his first goal of the season for the Flyers (4-2-0).

Jamie McGinn netted a power-play goal for the Panthers (2-3-0), foiling Neuvirth’s bid for a shutout with his first goal of the season with 3:50 remaining. McGinn played on a revamped third line with Jared McCann and rookie Owen Tippett, who made his NHL debut.

“It’s just about playing the right way,” McGinn said. “It doesn’t matter what your line combinations are if you’re turning over the puck and giving up quality opportunities in your own end. That’s our own fault.”

Tippett, taken 10th overall in the 2017 draft, led the Panthers with seven shots in 11:39 of ice time.

“I thought he was our best player,” Panthers first-year coach Bob Boughner said. “Great for him, but our other guys gotta check themselves in the mirror. If an 18-year-old kid playing his first game is your best player you’re not going to have a chance to win many games, especially on the road.”

Goaltender Roberto Luongo (1-2-1) took the loss and remains tied with Curtis Joseph for fourth on the NHL’s all-time wins list with 454, behind only Martin Brodeur (691), Patrick Roy (551) and Ed Belfour (484). Luongo (34 saves) has also lost more games (367) than every goaltender in NHL history except Brodeur (397).

The Panthers scored three or more goals in each of their previous four games this season and entered the game averaging a league-high 42 shots. But they have allowed the game’s first goal in each of their five games this season.

Couturier and Giroux each scored in the second period, when the Flyers took a 4-0 lead.

Neuvirth’s biggest save came 7:07 into the second period with the Flyers leading 1-0. On a 2-on-1, the Panthers’ Jonathan Huberdeau fed Radim Vrbata in the right hash marks, but Neuvirth (1-1-0) slid across his crease to deny Vrbata of his first goal.

“I knew (Vrbata) was there backdoor and I had to cover the short side,” Neuvirth said.

The Flyers took a 2-0 lead less than 30 seconds later when Gostisbehere worked a perfect give-and-go with Wayne Simmonds for his first goal. Giroux made it 3-0 with a power-play goal, and Weise completed the second-period dominance with his first goal of the season on a slick between-the-legs feed from rookie center Nolan Patrick.

NOTES: Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds left the game in the third period with what the club described as a lower-body injury and did not return. ... D Travis Sanheim and C Jori Lehtera were healthy scratches for the Flyers. Cs Colton Sceviour and MacKenzie Weegar, and D Denis Malgin were healthy scratches for Florida. ... The Flyers continue their five-game homestand Thursday night against the Nashville Predators, followed by home games Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers and Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks. ... The Panthers, who lost to the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday, return home to face the Penguins on Friday, then hit the road for games in Washington on Saturday and Montreal on Tuesday.