Voracek leads Flyers past Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Jakub Voracek had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Brandon Manning, Valtteri Filppula and Claude Giroux also scored for the Flyers (6-5-0), who had lost their two previous games and three of their prior four.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 28 saves.

Nazem Kadri scored twice for the Maple Leafs (7-4-0), who have lost two in a row. Frederik Andersen made 26 stops in Toronto’s goal.

An unchecked Kadri scored at 9:07 of the first period after Auston Matthews raced down the left wing and slid him a pass.

Manning scored his first goal of the season from the left circle on a feed from Scott Laughton to tie the game at 12:06 of the first.

Voracek scored his second of the season at 18:38 of the first, cutting into the low slot from the right wing as the Flyers capitalized on Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly’s neutral-zone turnover. That gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.

Filppula notched his fifth of the season at 11:03 of the second period on a cross-ice pass from Travis Konecny during a power play and the Flyers led 3-1.

The Maple Leafs cut the lead to one when a sprawling Kadri poked home a loose puck for his sixth goal of the season at 13:02 of the second.

The Flyers regained a two-goal margin at 15:20 of the second on Giroux’s sixth of the season, a rising shot from the left circle to the glove side after Voracek’s diagonal pass from the Flyers’ zone.

The Maple Leafs removed Andersen for an extra attacker with just more than three minutes to play in the third period.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) did not play in the third period. ... Maple Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk (right leg) and LW Matt Martin (upper body) did not play Saturday. LW Josh Leivo played his first game of the season. D Connor Carrick also did not play. ... Toronto C Eric Fehr was loaned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, and RW Kasperi Kapanen was recalled and played Saturday. ... Philadelphia C Nolan Patrick (upper body) did not play Saturday and RW Dale Weise also was not in uniform. ... The Maple Leafs will visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday and the Flyers host the Arizona Coyotes Monday.