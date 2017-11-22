FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 23, 2017 / 4:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Radko Gudas served the second game of his 10-game suspension for slashing Vancouver Canucks C Mathieu Perreault in the back of the neck last week.

LW Jordan Weal was promoted to the Flyers’ second line, where he played alongside rookie C Nolan Patrick and RW Wayne Simmonds in the Flyers loss to the Canucks Tuesday night.

D Ivan Provorov scored his fourth goal of the season, and second in as many games, in the Flyers 5-2 loss to the Canucks Tuesday night.

G Michal Neuvirth took the loss in the Flyers 5-2 defeat against the Canucks Tuesday night. He surrendered four goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott with 5:20 remaining in the second period. Elliott stopped all 13 shots he faced. “Fairly or unfairly, somewhere we need a save from our goaltender,” Hakstol said. “That one is on me. I should have done that after the third goal. Once it gets to 4-1 it’s hard to dig out of that hole.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

