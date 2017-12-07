Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

LW Michael Raffl scored in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton. Raffl was sent off on a breakaway thanks to a great defense-breaking pass from Jakub Voracek, and he put the puck over Laurent Brossoit’s glove.

C Jordan Weal scored a power-play goal in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton. Weal was on the doorstep to tip home a pass from Sean Couturier.

G Alex Lyon was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. He had an 8-6-1 record with a 3.31 goals-against average in 18 AHL games this season.

D T.J. Brennan was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. He had two goals and 13 assists in 17 AHL games this season.

D Brandon Manning (reportedly a hand injury) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

RW Wayne Simmonds had a an empty-net goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton.

RW Dale Weise scored in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton. Weise’s 25-footer trickled through Laurent Brossoit’s legs.

G Brian Elliott made 23 saves in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton.

G Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed injury) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.