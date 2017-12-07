FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
#US NHL
December 8, 2017 / 7:01 AM

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Michael Raffl scored in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton. Raffl was sent off on a breakaway thanks to a great defense-breaking pass from Jakub Voracek, and he put the puck over Laurent Brossoit’s glove.

C Jordan Weal scored a power-play goal in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton. Weal was on the doorstep to tip home a pass from Sean Couturier.

G Alex Lyon was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. He had an 8-6-1 record with a 3.31 goals-against average in 18 AHL games this season.

D T.J. Brennan was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. He had two goals and 13 assists in 17 AHL games this season.

D Brandon Manning (reportedly a hand injury) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

RW Wayne Simmonds had a an empty-net goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton.

RW Dale Weise scored in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton. Weise’s 25-footer trickled through Laurent Brossoit’s legs.

G Brian Elliott made 23 saves in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Edmonton.

G Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed injury) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

