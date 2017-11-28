Preview: Sharks at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have no time to dwell on their latest setback as they attempt to end their eight-game winless streak when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Philadelphia fell to 0-3-5 during its slide with Monday’s 5-4 overtime loss at Pittsburgh but has earned points in three straight contests and five of its last six.

Sean Couturier has landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests after recording his team-leading 14th goal against the Penguins while Jakub Voracek, who tops the Flyers in scoring (29 points), had his five-game point streak halted. The Sharks are beginning a four-game road trip after posting a 4-0 home victory over Winnipeg on Saturday. The triumph extended San Jose’s overall point streak to four games (2-0-2), and the club also has earned at least one point in four consecutive contests on the road (3-0-1). Logan Couture, who tallied twice versus the Jets, leads the Sharks with 19 points and is five away from 400 for his career.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (12-8-2): Aaron Dell figures to get the start Tuesday as Martin Jones suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the win over Winnipeg but finished the game and came away with his 17th career shutout. “Just tightened up a little bit. General muscle tightness,” the 27-year-old Jones, who traveled with the team but is day-to-day, told The Mercury News on Monday. “I went through some (tests), but it’s fine. Everything was negative.” Captain Joe Pavelski’s next goal will be his 300th in the NHL while Joel Ward is one point shy of 300 for his career.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (8-9-7): Captain Claude Giroux climbed into ninth place on the franchise scoring list Monday, notching a pair of assists to increase his career point total to 602 - one more than Rod Brind‘Amour. Andrew MacDonald returned to the lineup Monday, marking his first appearance since Oct. 21. The 31-year-old defenseman, who was sidelined with a lower-body injury, registered three shots and blocked one in 23 minutes, 56 seconds of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks on Monday recalled G Antoine Bibeau from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

2. Philadelphia’s winless streak is its longest since a 10-game slide (0-8-2) from Feb. 6-23, 2008.

3. San Jose opened the season against the Flyers at home, dropping a 5-3 decision on Oct. 4.

