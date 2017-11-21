Preview: Canucks at Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks have made themselves comfortable outside of British Columbia while a four-game losing skid has the Philadelphia Flyers resting at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. The Canucks look to halt a two-game losing skid overall and secure their seventh win in 10 outings away from Rogers Arena on Tuesday when they open a six-game, 12-day road trip against the Flyers.

Vancouver has answered a 6-3-1 record in its first 10 games with a 3-5-2 mark in its last 10, with the team residing in the bottom third of the league in most significant statistics - goals scored per game (2.55, 25th), goals allowed (2.80, 20th), power play (16.3 percent, 22nd) and penalty kill (79.5, 20th). Markus Granlund scored for just the third time in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime setback to St. Louis on the heels of a career-best 19-goal season in 2016-17, with three of those tallies coming against Philadelphia. The Flyers won both of those encounters, but the team’s temperature is considerably high after being shut out twice before seeing a two-goal advantage go by the boards with three power-play tallies in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Calgary. “It’s not deflating. It (expletive) you off. Pardon my language,” traditionally mild-mannered coach Dave Hakstol said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNO, SNE, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), NBCSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-8-3): Vancouver placed former Swedish League Most Valuable Player Anton Rodin on unconditional waivers for the purpose of mutual contract termination, the team announced Monday. “Anton asked to be released from his contract,” general manager Jim Benning said of Rodin, who signed a one-year, $700,000 contract extension with the Canucks on June 30. “We value the skill and depth he adds to our team but ultimately it was important to respect Anton’s request to move on.” Vancouver also recalled Philip Holm (two goals, eight assists) from Utica and assigned fellow defenseman Patrick Wiercioch to the American Hockey League affiliate.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (8-8-4): Burly defenseman Radko Gudas told Philly.com on Monday that he was “surprised” by the 10-game suspension he received for his slash to the back of the neck of Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault. “I didn’t expect that,” Gudas said following practice. “I mean, I don’t agree with it, but I accept their decision.” Mark Alt, who has filled in for injured or suspended players, likely will be inserted into the lineup to play in front of Michal Neuvirth, who is expected to get his first start in six games.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia C Sean Couturier, whoh scored in back-to-back contests to increase his team-leading goal total to 12, collected a goal and two assists last season versus Vancouver.

2. Canucks LW Sven Baertschi scored and set up a goal on Saturday to give him 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in his past 13 games.

3. Philadelphia RW Jakub Voracek has recorded nine of his club-best 25 points over the last six games (three goals, six assists).

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Canucks 2