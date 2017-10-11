Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Chris Summers was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday after D Ian Cole was placed on injured reserve. Summers, 29, scored four goals and eight assists in 74 games with AHL Hartford last season. He figures to step in as the Penguins’ No. 7 defenseman, with Chad Ruhwedel likely being inserted into the lineup to fill in for the absence of Cole.

D Ian Cole was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after taking a slapshot to the face Saturday. The shot knocked out several of Cole’s teeth in the Penguins’ 4-0 win against the Predators. He is out indefinitely. “We don’t have a timeline for him to this point,” coach Mike Sullivan said Monday. “He looks surprisingly better than I thought he would today. There’s obvious swelling and things of that nature, but he is making progress and he’ll continue to be evaluated ... I would say he’s out for the (Capitals) game (on Wednesday).”