Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matt Murray stopped 20 shots in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory in Washington.

LW Conor Sheary scored in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory in Washington.

D Ian Cole, who was hit in the face by a slap shot Saturday night, was out of the lineup for the first time since joining the Penguins in March 2015.

RW Patric Hornqvist recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory in Washington. Hornqvist assisted on Kris Letang’s goal early in the first, and then made it 2-0 later in the period. “He brings so much to this team. He plays with so much swagger. He’s just a great competitor,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Hornqvist. “When he’s on the bench, he brings juice to our bench. You hear him chirping all the time. He’s just awesome to have around. And it’s contagious.” Hornqvist missed the first three games of the season following a procedure on his right hand in the offseason. His last goal was the game-winner in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals. He also tallied in Pittsburgh’s 2-0 Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Washington. Asked if he felt rusty, Hornqvist said, “Some plays around the walls and timing a little bit, but obviously what can you do? You have to play games to get better, and it was good to get the win and it was fun to be back out there.” Hornqvist has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past 11 regular-season contests against the Capitals.

D Kris Letang scored a power-play goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory in Washington. During a scramble in front, Bryan Rust pushed the puck across the top of the crease to Letang, who lifted a backhander past Braden Holtby.