Preview: Ducks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks attempt to extend a pair of winning streaks when they continue their leisurely five-game homestand Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. San Jose has won three straight contests both overall and at home after posting a 4-1 triumph over Nashville on Wednesday.

Joonas Donskoi and Mikkel Boedker each recorded a goal and an assist for the Sharks, whose five-game string at SAP Center spans 13 days. Anaheim is in the midst of a stretch during which it plays 12 consecutive games in California - nine of which take place at home. The in-state marathon has not gotten off to a good start as the Ducks lost back-to-back games at Honda Center, including a 5-3 decision to the Predators on Friday. Anaheim will enjoy a five-game homestand after Saturday’s matchup before paying another visit to San Jose on Nov. 20.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (6-6-1): Kevin Bieksa returned to the lineup Friday after missing the previous four games with a hand injury. The 36-year-old defenseman registered one shot and blocked another while receiving 13 minutes, 25 seconds of ice time. Ondrej Kase and Derek Grant each recorded an assist on Friday, extending their point streaks to three games - a career high for both.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (7-5-0): Joe Thornton notched an assist on Wednesday for his 1,400th career point, becoming the 20th player in NHL history to reach the plateau. The 38-year-old forward, who has landed on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games, is nine points away from tying Dale Hawerchuk for 19th place on the all-time list. San Jose could be without Marc-Edouard Vlasic on Saturday as the defenseman left the win over the Predators early in the third period with a head injury.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg has recorded a point in five of his last seven contests.

2. San Jose has had a different player score the winning goal in each of its seven victories this season.

3. Anaheim has yet to have a skater reach double digits in points, as LW Andrew Cogliano leads the club with nine.

