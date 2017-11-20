Preview: Ducks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks aim to avoid a third straight loss as they conclude a string of nine consecutive games in California when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. San Jose has played seven contests at home and one in Los Angeles during its stretch, going 5-3-0 in that span.

Timo Meier scored the lone goal in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Boston, which marked the fifth time in six games the Sharks were limited to fewer than three tallies. Anaheim also will be playing its ninth straight contest in the Golden State, with three more to come before it travels to face Chicago on Nov. 27. The Ducks have gone 3-3-2 over the first eight contests of the 12-game stretch - seven of which were at home, including Sunday’s 3-2 triumph against Florida. John Gibson made 50 saves and Rickard Rakell scored his team-leading seventh goal, giving him at least one point in six of his last seven contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN West (Anaheim), NBCSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (9-7-3): Mike Liambas made his debut for the team Sunday after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League earlier in the day. The 28-year-old left wing, who appeared in his only other NHL game last season with Nashville, recorded seven minutes in penalties in 3 minutes, 43 seconds of ice time. Corey Perry has scored just one goal in his last 18 games after tallying twice in the season opener against Arizona, but he has notched two assists in three of his last four contests.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-8-0): Danny O‘Regan made his season debut Saturday after being recalled from the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda earlier in the day and registered his first NHL assist. The 23-year-old native of Germany, who won the Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Award last season as the AHL’s top rookie, recorded one goal over three games with the Sharks in 2016-17. Joe Thornton is in the midst of a four-game point drought and needs one assist to tie Joe Sakic (1,016) for 12th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks are three points away from 2,000 in their history (874-716-249).

2. The Sharks placed F Barclay Goodrow on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

3. Anaheim assigned C Kalle Kossila, who recorded a goal and an assist in seven games, to San Diego.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Ducks 2