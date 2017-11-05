Sharks edge Ducks in shootout

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- When San Jose forward Joonas Donskoi scored in the sixth round of the shootout to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Saturday night, Sharks goalie Martin Jones was not the least bit shocked.

“He does that to me all the time in practice, so I‘m not surprised,” Jones said.

Donskoi deked Ducks goalie Ryan Miller with a backhand-to-forehand move in front of a sold-out crowd at SAP Center to extend San Jose’s winning streak to four straight.

“It was a little too good to be true that he was heading kind of where I was thinking he was going to go,” Miller said of Donskoi. “He hit the brakes pretty hard and I thought I had waited long enough to move. He was definitely setting that one up.”

Jones stopped five of six Anaheim shooters in the shootout.

”I thought we played really well tonight,“ Jones said. ”If you look at the high-quality scoring chances you probably could count on one hand the ones we gave up.

“It was a really solid game for us. We could have run away with that one if Miller doesn’t play the way he does.”

The Sharks had a 40-26 edge in shots through regulation and managed all five shots during sudden death.

“This is a hard building to come into,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. “They really like to come at you in the first five or 10 minutes and get some momentum. I thought we did a good job breaking up their momentum in the first period. Scoring the first one quieted the crowd.”

Joel Ward tied the game with his second goal of the season at 11:57 of the third period. He capped a 2-on-1 break at the tail end of Anaheim’s first power play by tapping home a short rebound left by Miller on Barclay Goodrow’s shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Goodrow broke out of the Sharks’ zone when Anaheim’s Sami Vatanen failed to hold the puck inside the blue line. That left only defenseman Hampus Lindholm to defend and Ward made the perfect late pass to set up Goodrow’s in-close shot.

“It was a good feeling to score, tie it up and give ourselves a chance to get back in the game,” Ward said.

“We felt like we were getting some looks,” Sharks captain Joe Pavelski added. “Miller was playing really good. Then we get that little break with Ward and Goody. That was a huge goal. You could really feel the momentum swing.”

Corey Perry’s third goal of the season scored at 6:23 of the opening period stood as the only tally of the first 40 minutes for either team.

The Sharks got a little comfortable with a forecheck and cycle in the Anaheim end that they were slow to react when the puck popped free near the Ducks’ blue line. That’s where Anaheim’s Derek Grant spotted a breaking Perry and hit him with a pass through center.

Perry broke in behind the San Jose defense and drove the right boards before cutting into the middle and beating Jones in tight with a low shot between the pads. Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon was caught flat-footed on the play.

Dillon was asked to move alongside Justin Braun as San Jose’s top shutdown defense pairing was missing Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who sustained a head injury in Thursday’s win over Nashville.

The injury not only forced Dillon to move up, but meant Dylan DeMelo stepped back into the lineup for the first time after being a healthy scratch for 10 straight games. DeMelo teamed with rookie Tim Heed on a third pairing.

NOTES: Three Ducks reached career milestones. LW Andrew Cogliano appeared in his 800th straight game. He has yet to miss a game since he started his career in October 2007. RW Corey Perry played in his 900th game and Randy Carlyle coached his 800th game. ... San Jose D Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed his first game due to a head injury sustained on Thursday. He took a brief skate after the team’s morning skate on Saturday. Fellow D Paul Martin missed his 11th straight with an ankle injury, but he is expected to return next week. ... C Ryan Carpenter and LW Jannik Hansen were healthy scratches as D Dylan DeMelo went into the lineup for Vlasic but paired with D Tim Heed. Brenden Dillon moved into Vlasic’s spot alongside D Justin Braun. ... Anaheim’s C Ryan Getzlaf (face), Ryan Kesler (hip), D Cam Fowler (knee) and Patrick Eaves (illness) remain out. ... D Korbinian Holzer, D Francois Beauchemin and RW Jared Boll did not dress for the Ducks, who next host Los Angeles on Tuesday.