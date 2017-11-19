Bruins bag 3-1 victory over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Sharks’ pop-gun offense continued its recent struggles as the Boston Bruins skated out of SAP Center with a 3-1 victory Saturday night.

San Jose managed 20 unproductive shots over the final two periods after putting 17 on goal in the opening 20 minutes as Bruins backup goalie Anton Khudobin beat San Jose the second time this season.

“It was good. We did a hell of a job, too, in front, blocked a lot of shots,” Khudobin said. “We played a full 60 minutes, too. I did make a couple saves.”

The Bruins (8-7-4) have won consecutive games for the first time this season while the Sharks (10-8-0) have lost two in a row at home.

“We got enough looks tonight to score,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “We’re doing more good than bad we’re just not being rewarded.”

San Jose has scored a league-low 45 goals in 18 games.

“We had some good chances tonight, but we were just one play off,” Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said. “You come back from your shift and it’s just one play whether it’s in your defensive zone, the neutral zone or the offensive zone. It’s just one play right now.”

Rookie Danton Heinen scored his fourth of the season -- and third against San Jose -- at 14:09 of the third period to put it away. He gained a step on Sharks forward Timo Meier to tap in a cross-ice feed from a rushing Kevan Miller past goalie Aaron Dell.

“He made a heck of a play,” Heinen said of Miller. “He turned it over in our own end and then went end-to-end there. I just had my stick on the ice. It was a great play by him.”

San Jose went 0-for-3 on the power play with different personnel on its two units. The big changes included substituting Mikkel Boedker for Logan Couture alongside Joe Thornton and Pavelski and putting defenseman Brent Burns on a second unit.

“For a majority of the game we played pretty well but we’re just having a tough time scoring right now,” Sharks rookie defenseman Joakim Ryan said.

The Sharks had to be disappointed going into the locker room down 2-1 at the first intermission after outshooting the Bruins 17-5 and having yet another goal overturned.

Joonas Donskoi was ruled to have gloved a high rebound of Pavelski’s backhand shot from the slot past Kholdobin 62 seconds after the opening faceoff. That made three straight San Jose goals overturned by video review over two games.

“It felt like a goal,” Pavelski said. “I don’t think that’s being directed at the net. It hits him and then goes on. Again, it’s one of those that could go either way and they haven’t (gone our way).”

But Meier’s second of the season, following great work by teammate Danny O‘Regan behind the net during his season debut, at 4:50 stood for a 1-0 lead. O‘Regan fished the puck out on the end boards from Boston’s Rob O‘Gara and whipped a backhand pass across the crease to an open Meier.

Boston had an answer, however. First Peter Cehlarik scored his first career goal by following Jake DeBrusk’s shot at 6:17. The Sharks challenged, but the situation room in Toronto judged DeBrusk collided with Dell after getting tripped by Ryan. Dell was in the net and in no position to stop the rebound shot.

“I took a swipe at the puck and I guess my stick hit the guys skates,” Ryan said.

Then DeBrusk scored on a breakaway at 10:46 as a San Jose power play was ending. Defenseman Brent Burns got caught in the Boston end, and DeBrusk put a shot over Dell’s right blocker after corralling a long pass that caromed off the glass courtesy of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

“We just didn’t capitalize on enough of our chances and they capitalized on theirs even though we outshot them the whole game,” O‘Regan said.

NOTES: The battle of backup goalies featured Boston’s Anton Khudobin with a career 3-1 record, 0.99 goals-against average and .967 save percentage against San Jose, which countered with Aaron Dell, who was coming off a career-best 41 saves and a shutout over Vancouver on Nov. 11. ... D Torey Krug missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. The Bruins continue to play without LW Brad Marchand (undisclosed), LW Anders Bjork (undisclosed), D Adam McQuaid (broken leg), C Ryan Spooner (groin) and RW David Backes (colon surgery). ... San Jose F Barclay Goodrow was placed in injured reserve with a bruised sternum. F Daniel O‘Regan was recalled from the Barracuda of the AHL and made his season debut centering the fourth line. ... D Paul Martin (ankle) missed his 15th straight game, but he says he’s ready to go. C Ryan Carpenter, RW Kevin Labanc and D Dylan DeMelo were healthy scratches for San Jose. LW Kenny Agostino and LW Matt Beleskey did not dress for Boston.