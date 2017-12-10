Preview: Wild at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks seek their fourth consecutive win at SAP Center when they conclude a three-game homestand Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. San Jose has scored a total of 14 goals during its home winning streak and five in each of its last two games, including Saturday’s shutout victory over Ottawa.

Logan Couture scored a goal and set up two others to eclipse the 400-point mark for his career (401). The 28-year-old center, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft, leads the team in goals with 15 and is six away from 200 in the NHL. Minnesota split the first two games of its California trip, dropping a 5-2 decision in Los Angeles on Tuesday before edging Anaheim 3-2 in overtime three nights later. Jason Zucker had his six-game point streak halted by the Kings but landed back on the scoresheet on Friday, registering a goal and an assist to overtake Eric Staal for the team lead in scoring with 24 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), NBCSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE WILD (14-11-3): Nate Prosser notched an assist against the Ducks for his first point in three games since returning to Minnesota. The 31-year-old defenseman spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Wild before signing a two-year contract with St. Louis in August, but he appeared in just one contest for the Blues before being claimed off waivers on Nov. 30. Zucker has scored three power-play goals in 28 games this season, matching the total from his first 248 career contests.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (16-10-2): Four players are set to follow Couture’s lead and reach milestones on Sunday - including goaltender Martin Jones, who is one victory shy of 100 in his career. Jannik Hansen, who remains in search of his first goal of the season, is one game away from his 600th in the NHL while Joel Ward’s next point will be his 300th. Defenseman Justin Braun recorded an assist Saturday, leaving him two short of 100 in the league, while Joe Thornton is three points away from tying Doug Gilmour (1,414) for 18th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. Wild G Devan Dubnyk is 8-2-1 over his last 11 starts.

2. San Jose D Brenden Dillon returned from a one-game suspension Saturday and registered a game-high five hits.

3. Minnesota has squandered 2-1 leads in the third period in each of its last two games.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Sharks 2